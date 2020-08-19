How to call back friends in Free Fire and get rewards

Free Fire gives players many ways to get free rewards, like diamonds, characters, and skins. The call back feature gives players the opportunity to invite friends who haven’t played in a while to come back to the game in exchange for free items.

With each successful call back, players get different rewards. But Garena also plans specific call back events that give out special rewards. Players must constantly look at the calendar section of the game to see when the next events are.

Free Fire’s third-anniversary event, for example, will be giving one reward box for each call back made from Aug. 23 to 27. The prizes can go up to 30,000 diamonds. During this event, players who come back to the game will also receive five reward boxes.

To use the call back feature, players must go to the friends icon in the game’s home screen. The call back section will be on the left side and will show the rewards being given to players who successfully call back friends.

Clicking the call back button will show you a list of your friends who haven’t played the game in seven days or more and you can choose who you want to invite back. The call back will be considered successful when the friend re-downloads the game and uses your ID in the call back event page.