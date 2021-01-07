Garena releases full details of Free Fire x One-Punch Man event

Free Fire’s first crossover event of the year with Japanese superhero franchise One-Punch Man will be available in the battle royale starting on Jan. 10. The collaboration, which was announced on Dec. 21, will bring new reskins, costumes, and a special event interface to the game.

Named “The Hero Trial,” the event will transform Free Fire’s interface on Jan. 15 with One-Punch Man elements. Players will also find Easter eggs on spawn island and reskins of items such as airdrops and airships.

Related: Garena unveils Free Fire India Esports Awards

Many fashion items will also be made available to celebrate the crossover, including Saitama and Genos costumes, backpack and Gloo Wall skins, Megapunch M1887 and M4A1 weapon skins, and an “I’m Saitama” emote. To win an exclusive Saitama surfboard skin, players must log in to Free Fire on Jan. 23.

Image via Garena

Special training sessions will be introduced on Jan. 15 where players will have to complete tasks and defeat monsters that will drop boxes with rewards. The boxes will have three tiers of rarity items.

Finally, a web event will be hosted from Jan. 16 to 26. The “Path to Hero” will be another opportunity for players to win exclusive rewards. The event will be filled with treasure boxes that give out tokens that can be exchanged in the redemption store.