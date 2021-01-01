Garena unveils Free Fire India Esports Awards

Garena has launched the Free Fire India Esports Awards to recognize the best talent throughout 2020. Fans can vote for their favorite personalities and pro players. The winners in each category will get the “Free Fire India Esports Awards trophy.”

There are five categories: squad captain of the year, fragger of the year, sniper of the year, best play of the year, and casting duo of the year.

Votes can be cast in each category through a Google Form created by Garena here. The voting will be open until Jan. 2 at 11:30pm CT.

The finalists in each category are as follows:

Squad Captain of the Year

Ajay “TG-FozyAjay” Sharma

Ajay “Jonty” Saini

“XTZ-ILUMNATI”

“4UN-DEADSOUL”

Fragger of the Year

“Golden”

Indranil “XTZ-INDRO” Saha

Vatsal “VasiyoCRJ” Garasia

“4UN-Anand”

Sniper of the Year

Heet “TG-MAFIABALA” Vora

Lokesh “Pahadi” Karakoti

“XTZ-MRJAYYT”

“MG-Aayush”

Best Play of the Year

Casting Duo of the Year

Ranjit “MambaSR” Patel and Aura

Evil and AB

fLoki and Umesh “Kripz” Kripalani

AB and Aura

Garena revealed last month that it’s making significant investments into the South Asian country to develop Free Fire esports. The total prize pool for Free Fire esports in India throughout 2021 is approximately $272,000. The year will consist of four seasons made up of the Free Fire India Championships (FFIC) and the Free Fire Pro Leagues.