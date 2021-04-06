Free Fire’s OB27 update: Release date and what to expect

Three new characters and an important nerf may come with the new update.

Free Fire’s OB27 update is coming soon, and with the release of the Advanced Server, players are being able to take a peek at some of the new features arriving in the game. The Advanced Server is open from April 1 to April 8 for players to test the new update and report eventual bugs to Garena.

If you wish to get a peak of the new update on the Advanced Server, you can still try to get in by logging in with your Facebook account on the official website.

All progress made on the Advanced Server will be lost when the OB27 update officially drops on Free Fire next week, likely on April 13.

Some of the new features seen by players in the testing server could come to Free Fire soon. One of them is a possible new pet called Moony, which has the special skill of reducing damage by 20 percent when the player is in an interaction countdown, like Med kits.

Three new characters were also teased in the Advanced Server: Awakened Andrew, with an ability to reduce armor damage; Xayne, which will be able to receive 100 HP temporarily and increase damage to Gloo Walls and shields; and a mystery character who increases damage with distance.

Also, players are expecting Misha’s buff. The character is one of the oldest in Free Fire, so it makes sense that she gets balanced so she can come back as a good option in the game. Misha may get a 20 percent increase in speed when driving vehicles and the damage she suffers can be decreased up to 30 percent in maximum level.

Another big thing expected to come with the April update is Chrono’s nerf. The character inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo was released in December and since then, players have been asking for him to be nerfed. They claimed Chrono was way too strong, harming the game’s experience.

With the nerf, his own speed will be reduced from 30% percent to 15 percent and he won’t be able to increase other squad members’ speed anymore. His shield duration will also be increased by one second and his cooldown will now be of 170 seconds.



Other new features that could come to Free Fire with the OB27 update are the possibility of ability merge, changes in the character system UI and two novel weapons: Kord and Akimbo USP.