Free Fire’s new character Jota now available worldwide

Free Fire’s latest character Jota is live in every region today after being released on March 16 only for Indonesian players.

Jota is inspired by Joe Taslim, an Indonesian actor and star who appeared in The Raid, Fast & Furious 6, and Star Trek Beyond. Jota is also the first playable Free Fire character from Southeast Asia.

Related: Best guns in Garena Free Fire and where to find them

Jota was first previewed on March 14 in a video posted on Garena Free Fire Indonesia’s YouTube channel starring Taslim in battle. The short film was a partnership between Garena’s battle royale and director Timo Tjahjanto. It portrays a live adaption of the game’s action.

In the battle royale, Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman equipped with the Sustained Raid skill. Getting SMG or shotgun kills with Jota will instantly restore 25 HP. The ability has a cooldown of five seconds, meaning the player won’t be able to recover twice when killing enemies in a row.

Jota being inspired by Taslim is a way of honoring Southeast Asia and Indonesia, one of the regions with the biggest number of Free Fire players. It’s clear that Garena always tries to represent its fans in-game and out of it. The Free Fire Champions Cup 2020, which was recently postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is going to be hosted in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.