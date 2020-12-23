Free Fire’s new Bermuda map set to be released on Jan. 1

Free Fire’s new Bermuda map, also known as Bermuda 2.0, will be officially released on Jan. 1, Garena announced today. The new version of the map was revealed in July on the Advanced Server of the game, but it was never released to all players.

Bermuda 2.0 is coming at a good time since Free Fire’s ranked mode now only has two maps following Kalahari’s removal in October. The revamped map, which was teased in the Clash Squad mode in August, will include new graphic items, buildings, and features.

The new Bermuda will have at least four new cities: Academy, Fisherman Creek, Hydrapower, and Yagami Garden. Academy will likely replace Bullseye and Graveyard, and the new city will have the most loot in the region. Fisherman Creek will be the replacement for Rim Nam Village, located southeast of the map. Hydrapower will be located where there already is a dam on the map, while Yagami Garden will have many buildings for players who like to camp.

With the new map, Garena probably expects to bring new features to players and try to help differentiate between the ranked mode maps of Bermuda and Purgatory. The company has confirmed that players will be able to download Bermuda 2.0 in advance by opening the download center in the game and choosing Bermuda Remastered.

Leaks suggest an event could be launched on Dec. 25 in anticipation of the release of the new map in Free Fire.