Free Fire’s Bermuda Remastered map only available until Jan. 17

Free Fire’s Bermuda Remastered map, or Bermuda 2.0, was officially released to all players on Jan. 1. But it will only be available until Jan. 17, Garena announced earlier today.

The map was supposedly only going to be in the game until Jan. 10, but Garena explained that it extended it for one more week due to the positive feedback it received from players.

After Jan. 17, the map will be temporarily removed from Free Fire. Garena said it can adjust and optimize Bermuda based on the feedback it got from players. The company guarantees that the map will be back in the game soon.

Since Kalahari’s removal from Free Fire’s ranked mode in October, Bermuda and Purgatory are the only maps available in the competitive mode of the game.

The new Bermuda map was first revealed in July 2020 on the Advanced Server of the battle royale. Right after, it was first shown to all players in the Clash Squad mode in August. Bermuda Remastered brought new cities like Academy, Fisherman Creek, Hydrapower, and Yagami Garden, as well as new buildings and items.

Players who haven’t downloaded Bermuda 2.0 in Free Fire yet can still do so. The map is available in the download center of the battle royale.