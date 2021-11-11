Free Fire will be featured on São Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW)

Free Fire will make its debut in the fashion world at São Paulo Fashion Week on Nov. 17. In partnership with Santander Bank, Garena chose 20 skins that will represent the battle royale in the event. The skins were adjusted to real life by stylists Daniel Ueda and Alexandre Hercovitch, who are big names in the Brazilian fashion industry.

In one more effort to bring Free Fire even closer to fans, this will mark the first time that the video game and fashion industries are coming together in an international fashion week. Another iconic example in which both industries made a big collaboration was the League of Legends x Louis Vuitton partnership in 2019.

Image via Garena

This event breaks the digital barrier of the battle royale, making it tangible. Some of the skins chosen to be brought to life include Sakura, Urban Heart, Angelic Pants, T.R.A.P, and Hip Hop. Among the people on the modeling team chosen for the event, the world-famous Isabeli Fontana stands out.

To celebrate this event, Santander and Garena also created a special skin that will be available in Free Fire for clients of the bank. The fashion show will be streamed live on Nov. 17 at 5:30pm CT on São Paulo Fashion Week’s social media accounts.