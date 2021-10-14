Free Fire Pro Series North America registrations now open

Registrations for the Free Fire Pro Series North America are now open for prospective players.

This is the first official competition of Garena’s battle royale in the region. The tournament will happen over seven weekends and offers a $50,000 prize pool, of which the champions will take $12,500 home. Players who want to register for the open qualifiers can do so on the competition’s official website.

The competition will be divided into four stages. The open qualifiers will happen in three rounds from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 and will feature 144 teams fighting for the 24 spots in the group stage. The qualified squads will compete from Nov. 13 to 28 and a last chance qualifier stage will happen on Dec. 4 and 5.

Twelve teams will advance to the grand finals, which will happen over three consecutive days from Dec. 17 to 19 with six games per day. The grand champions will be decided at the end.

Aside from the prize pool, which will be divided among the top 12 teams, bounties will also be in play for more chances to win. Squads can get prize bonuses for having the most total kills, most team Booyahs, or Kings of Bermuda.

The Free Fire Pro Series North America will be streamed on the game’s official YouTube channel with a team of commentators and content creators participating in the broadcast. The whole schedule can be found here.