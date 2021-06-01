Garena, Team Liquid unveil Free Fire Series for North America

Free Fire fans in North America can rejoice. Garena is finally bringing an esports tournament for the mobile battle royale game in the region, partnering with North American esports organization Team Liquid to reveal the Free Fire Series.

The Free Fire Series will have an open-for-all format and registrations are currently live on the official Discord server for the tournament. There will be four qualifiers leading to the regular season. From here, the top 12 teams will advance to the finals. Each team must have four to six players.

We're excited to announce the Liquid Free Fire Series! 🔥



We're partnering up with @TeamLiquid to provide a tournament for Free Fire fans. Looking to show you're the best in NA? You're in the right place.



For more details and sign-ups:https://t.co/IOMIR0KddI

The schedule for the Free Fire Series is as follows:

Qualifiers

Qualifier one: June 5 at 2pm CT.

Qualifier two: June 5 at 8pm CT.

Qualifier three: June 6 at 2pm CT.

Qualifier four: June 6 at 8pm CT.

Regular season

Week one: June 12 (Saturday) and 13 (Sunday) from 8pm CT onwards.

Week two: June 19 (Saturday) and 20 (Sunday) from 8pm CT onwards.

Finals

The top 12 teams from the regular season will advance to the grand finals on June 26 and 27 to decide the champions.

Players will be able to get gems and elite passes through the Free Fire Series. The rewards are as follows:

First place: Each player will receive the Elite Pass and 2000 gems.

Second place: Each player will receive the Elite Pass and 1000 gems.

Third to sixth place: Each player will get the Elite Pass and 500 gems.

Seventh to 12th place: Each player will get the Elite Pass.

While Free Fire is immensely popular in South America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, the game is not played a lot in NA. The Free Fire Series could be a positive indication that Garena will be taking the region more seriously in the future.

Recently, the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 in Singapore concluded on May 30. After an intense six matches, Thai team Phoenix Force emerged as the champions. The competition shattered viewership records, peaking at over 5.4 million viewers.