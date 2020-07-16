Free Fire OB23 Advanced Server canceled due to technical issues

Free Fire’s OB23 Advanced Server was canceled due to technical issues found during the launch of the server, Garena announced today. The official website for Advanced Server registrations and download of the APK has already been shut down.

Registrations had already been open since July 10 and the server was supposed to be launched before July 19. The OB23 update is expected to drop in the last few days of July, but Garena said this issue with the Advanced Server won’t affect the next update coming to the battle royale.

This cancellation means that players won’t get the chance to test the new features coming with the OB23 update, even those who ar already registered for the server. The Advanced Server is used so players can report any bugs with a new update before it goes live.

Without the Advanced Server, there likely won’t be any leaks about new OB23 features. But Garena has already confirmed a new pet, gun, and character that are coming to the game.

The new character, Lucas, is a Brazilian soccer player with the ability to get maximum HP with every kill. This means he’ll be able to have more than the standard 200 HP depending on his number of kills. Brazilian Free Fire players believe the character was inspired by Lucas Paquetá, a famous Brazilian soccer player who now plays for A.C. Milan.

The new AUG assault rifle is precise but takes a long time to recharge. It can be equipped with most of the attachments available in the game. The new pet coming with the OB23 update is a penguin that supposedly will have the ability to increase Gloo Wall resistance.

Another thing that’s intriguing players is what Garena has been calling “Plan Bermuda” on social media. Pictures with different postcards from around the globe, like Moscow, Berlin, and Paris, have been shared with the caption that a secret plan will be revealed soon.

Meteors have also been seen falling in some places on Bermuda during matches. Players believe this means Garena is going to change some not-so-popular locations on the Bermuda map.