The Free Fire OB23 update Advanced Server is open for registration until July 19. Players who want to register for access must have an Android device and log in with their Facebook account from the official Advanced Server website.

The first round of registrations is open from July 10 to 15, while the second round will happen from July 16 to 19. There’s still no release date for when the server will be officially open for players, but it’ll likely be around the last days of registration.

The Advanced Server is an APK that players who want to participate must download to test the new features that Garena plans to release in the battle royale’s next update. Players can even get rewards of up to 3,000 diamonds by reporting bugs found on the server.

The Free Fire OB23 update is expected to be released toward the end of July. Leaks suggest Lucas, a Brazilian soccer player, will be the new character for this update. His ability should increase a player’s maximum HP with each kill, making him able to have more than the standard 200 HP depending on how many kills he gets.

Leaks also suggest that an AUG gun and a new pet penguin will be added to the game. More informations about the new OB23 update features should be released when the Advanced Server officially opens for testing.