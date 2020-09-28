Free Fire Max 4.0 Beta APK download and registrations available

Players in some regions are now able to test the new version of the game.

Free Fire Max, the enhanced version of the battle royale, has been tested by players for some time now. Recently, Garena opened registrations for an open beta version in Bolivia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Brazil. And now, players in some regions can already download the APK and OBB files.

Free Fire Max was first talked about at the beginning of the year, but there’s still no official release date for it yet. The Max version promises to have higher-quality visuals, special effects, and new characters and skins. It will also be a totally different app, so a player who’s testing the advanced version can still play the standard one.

This new open beta also brought the first version available for iOS users. There are two registration links for betas in different regions, one for Brazil and one for other countries. Players from Malaysia, Vietnam, and Bolivia can already download the beta APK from this link. The size of the APK is 47.52 MB. There’s also a 1.04 GB OBB file that can be downloaded from this link. Only players from the countries where the beta is happening will be able to enter the game.

The Brazilian registrations are open but it may take some time until players receive the download link via email. If a player already has the Free Fire Max app installed, they’ll be able to update it to the 4.0 version.