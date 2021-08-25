Community manager Drew Haycock leaves Clash Royale team

He is moving to work on an "unannounced" game by Supercell.

Drew Haycock, the community manager for Clash Royale at Supercell, is leaving the game to work on an “unannounced” game by the developer.

Haycock joined Supercell as a community manager in October 2017, according to his LinkedIn account, and has since been a regular feature in the game’s TV Royale episodes. TV Royale is released on Clash Royale’s YouTube channel ahead of major updates to reveal upcoming features.

“This community is amazing and I’m sad to leave, but I’m also looking forward to this new opportunity,” Haycock tweeted. The manager added that he hoped to reveal more details about the new game soon.

With Haycock’s departure, the community will now fall into the hands of Rick Crane and Maxime Cambier, who appeared in the Summer update episode of TV Royale in June.

Supercell is working on multiple new games after having great success with Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, and Brawl Stars. In April, the company announced it is developing three new games in the Clash universe called Clash Quest, Clash Mini, and Clash Heroes.

So far, Clash Quest has been released in open beta for select regions. Besides this, the Finnish developer also announced a new “peaceful” game recently called Everdale. It has also been released in open beta for select regions.

Haycock said the game he is moving to is unannounced, meaning he is not working on any of the aforementioned titles. Fans will be looking to see what other games Supercell will be bringing soon.