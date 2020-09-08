Clash Royale League West fall season to boast $225,000 prize pool

The fall season of the Clash Royale League (CRL) West will have a prize pool of $225,000, Supercell unveiled today.

A few days ago, it was confirmed that the CRL West will begin with its fall season on Sept. 19. Just like the previous season, 10 teams will be competing in the league. These are Chivas Esports, Cream Real Betis, Dignitas, Misfits Gaming, paiN Gaming, SK Gaming, Spacestation Gaming, Team Liquid, Team Queso, and Tribe Gaming. So far, no other details have been revealed.

In the previous season, Spacestation Gaming won the league after a dominating performance throughout the competition. This was the first season of the organization in Clash Royale esports.

The top four teams from the CRL West will move on to the 2020 World Finals in Shanghai, China. It will be a two-day event on Dec. 5 and 6. Supercell said it was monitoring the COVID-19 situation for the World Finals “to determine productions, ticketing, and live audience plans.” More details regarding the same will be available closer to the event’s start date.

The CRL East, on the other hand, has already begun with its fall season. The league has a $225,000 prize pool with eight teams competing. The top four teams from here will join the Western teams in the World Finals in the battle to be crowned world champions.