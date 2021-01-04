Clash Royale League 2021 has officially begun

With the launch of the 19th season of Clash Royale earlier today, the Clash Royale League (CRL) 2021 has officially kicked off.

The first stage for each season of the CRL 2021 is the Trophy Race. Players will compete in normal games of Clash Royale to collect trophies and climb the leaderboard. The top 1,000 players at the end of the season will advance to the monthly qualifiers.

Related: Clash Royale season 19 is now available

In 2021, the Clash Royale League returns to individual-based competitions. It has a total prize pool of $1,644,000 that will be split across eight seasons, a last chance qualifier, and the World Finals. Throughout the year, players will compete to earn points that will determine the 24 players in CRL World Finals 2021. The final eight spots in the 32-person World Finals will be decided through the last chance qualifier.

The schedule for the first season of the CRL 2021 is as follows:

Trophy Race: Jan. 4 to 31

Monthly qualifier: Feb. 13 and 14

Monthly final: Feb. 27 and 28

Related: Everything we know about the CRL 2021

The top eight players from the two-day monthly qualifier will make it to the monthly finals. The eight-player monthly finals will feature a double-elimination bracket consisting of an upper and lower bracket. A player will be eliminated from the competition if they lose two matches.

Based on a player’s placement in the Trophy Race, qualifier, and monthly finals, they’ll earn qualification points for the 2021 World Finals. To further add to the stakes, there will be a $78,000 prize pool for each season that will be awarded to the top 32 players. The winner of the season will walk away with $20,000.