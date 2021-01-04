Clash Royale Season 19 is available

The season will last one month and features some cosmetic items.

The busiest time of the month has started for Clash Royale players with season 19 called Frozen Peak. It launched earlier today after a short maintenance and will last a month.

The Ice Wizard card is getting the spotlight on the latest season, getting two dedicated emotes in the battle pass, Dancer and Popcorn. A tower skin turning the towers into ice blocks will also be given as a reward to players who purchased the Pass Royale and reach level ten.

As usual, the season’s battle pass features 35 tiers with rewards to earn every 10 crowns. After the players reached the highest tier, the extra crowns earned will be put in the bonus bank gold with 250 additional gold. The total sum will be open to claim after the season has ended.

The Frozen Peak season welcomes the new year smoothly with only some light changes. No new card has joined the game and the Mother Witch will keep her boost throughout all season 19, alongside the Ice Wizard.

Meanwhile, the final race of the Clan Wars has started and the Ice Wizard Draft Challenge has opened for four days. It features a free entry and will reward players who win nine games with one Ice Wizard card. Four losses, however, will disqualify the player, who will have to enter the challenge and go through the nine games again.

For the first 24 hours of the season, the opening time of chests is divided by half. The boost rewards players who log in during the season’s launch day.

As part of Clash Royale‘s new approach to balance changes, the meta hasn’t been adjusted yet. The players will have to wait until March to see a meta overhaul.