Brawl Stars 2020 Championship circuit will feature a $1 million prize pool

The Brawl Stars Championship is raising the stakes for 2020.

The circuit will offer over $1 million in prize money, Supercell announced earlier today. Fans can raise the prize pool up to $1.5 million by purchasing Championship-exclusive items in the game’s shop. The final prize pool amount will be revealed closer to the World finals later in the year.

Participants will compete in monthly challenges to grab a spot in the regional online qualifiers that will culminate in World Finals in the fall of next year. Players must be at least 16 to compete in the global tournament.

Related: Brawl Stars will give daily celebration gifts for its one-year anniversary

Last month, the 2019 Brawl Stars World Championship amassed over 93,000 viewers. Eight teams from Europe, Latin America, North America, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia faced off to bring home a slice of the $250,000 prize pool.

The European team Nova Esports took home the title of world champions by winning the finals 3-0 against Animal Chanpuru. With its victory, the organization added another trophy to its shelf, proving its dominance over mobile esports after winning the Clash Royale World finals in 2018 and Clash of Clans Worlds the same year.

More information regarding the 2020 Brawl Stars Championship will be revealed on Jan. 6 and Feb. 5. Meanwhile, players can still get daily gifts by logging into the game each day to celebrate Brawl Stars‘ one-year anniversary.