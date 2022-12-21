One of the best things about mobile gaming is that a variety of games are available to download and play. And with smartphone technology developing each year, you can now play almost any game genre on mobile. So, whether you enjoy RPGs, FPSs, puzzles, or auto battlers, there’s something for everyone.

Generally, games cost money to play. A number of games on the iOS app store, however, are free to play. But with most free games, items, content, characters, or passes can be purchased with real-world money. Though, they’re optional and aren’t necessary to play the base game.

Here are some of the best free games available on iOS/iPhone.

11) Apex Legends: Mobile

Image via Electronic Arts

Apex Legends: Mobile is the mobile version of the game Apex Legends. While this is the mobile version, it’s just as fast-paced and action-packed as the original. And it’s just as fun.

The game features legendary character-based gameplay, squad battles, and fast-paced and addictive combat. The touchscreen aiming and shooting may take time to get used to, but once you do, you’ll get better and enjoy the game in no time.

10 ) Marvel Snap

Image via Nuverse

Marvel Snap is a fast-paced strategic card battler set in the Marvel multiverse. You can play various heroes and villains and attempt to outmaneuver your opponent in under three minutes.

The more you play, the more cards you can add to your deck, which means you can eventually build any deck to suit your play style. If you like Hearthstone or Magic: The Gathering, you’ll find Marvel Snap fun and easy to play.

9) AFK Arena

Image via Lilith Games

AFK Arena is a beautifully illustrated turn-based RPG game where you control and enhance characters in seven factions. You can battle through towers or campaigns and equip your heroes with the best equipment for their class and faction.

Plus, there’s even an auto-battling setting, which means your heroes will fight and use their abilities automatically without you needing to do anything but reap the rewards.

8) Pokèmon Go

Image via Niantic

Step into the world of Augmented Reality (AR) with Pokèmon Go. In Pokèmon Go, discover Pokémon as you explore the world around you. You can catch Pokèmon and complete your Pokèdex, evolve your Pokèmon, or even compete in epic Gym battles.

You can also team up with other Trainers to catch powerful Pokèmon during Raid Battles or participate in the Pokèmon Go Battle League. It’s a fun game, even if you know nothing about Pokèmon.

7) Genshin Impact

Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact is a single-player, massive, open-world RPG where you play as a character who has been separated from their sibling and has landed in a strange new world.

While enjoying the beautiful visuals, you can master the seven elements, build a team of your favorite characters, battle your enemies, and venture across lands that are filled with mystery. There’s so much content, so you’ll never get tired when playing Genshin Impact.

6) RAID: Shadow Legends

Image via Plarium

RAID: Shadow Legends is a strategic RPG game where you assemble a team of champions and command them to battle in arenas, dungeons, clan boss fights, and story missions.

What’s great about this game is that you can make many adjustments to your team. Depending on your opponents, you can strategically change their equipment, positioning, and more. It’s easy to pick up, immersive, and fun to play.

5) Gardenscapes

Image via Playrix

Gardenscapes is a puzzle game where you restore your mansion’s garden while progressing through an immersive storyline filled with eccentric characters and exciting events. And you even get an adorable pet to keep you company.

As you progress through the game, the puzzle style may remain the same, but they become more challenging. You’ll need to think strategically while solving each puzzle if you want to return your mansion to its former glory.

4) League of Legends: Wild Rift

Image via Riot Games

League of Legends: Wild Rift is the mobile version of the MOBA game League of Legends. Choose your favorite champion and dominate the Rift alongside four teammates in a five-vs-five battle.

The game is fast-paced and easy to pick up, even if you don’t play League. And as no two games are the same, you’ll never get bored.

3) Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Image via Jam City

If you like Harry Potter, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a game you should try. In Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, you’re sorted in your Hogwarts House, and you can attend classes, make friends, and even play Quidditch.

So, if you’ve ever dreamed of entering Hogwarts and becoming a witch or wizard, you can do so in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

2) Among Us

Image via Innersloth

Among Us is a strategy-based action game that tests the limits of your friendships. In this game, four to 15 players attempt to prepare their spaceship for departure. An imposter, however, is among them who is hellbent on killing everyone.

As a crewmate, complete tasks and try to weed out the imposter. And if you’re the imposter, play it cool, deceive your team, kill them off, and hope you don’t get caught, or else it’s game over.

1) Chess-Play & Learn

Image via Chess.com

Chess-Play & Learn is excellent for beginners and chess veterans alike. You can learn how to play Chess and improve your strategies with videos, guides, and interactive game modes.

You can also play with friends, join tournaments with thousands of other online players, and develop or enhance your play style.