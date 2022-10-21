When will Minecraft update 1.20 release?

It has only been a few months since Mojang gave Minecraft a scarier side with the Wild Update, but the team is already devoted to developing more massive content updates to expand the world further. During the Minecraft Live 2022 presentation, the developers behind Minecraft shared that the next big update for the sandbox game is already well underway.

In addition to announcing content for the greater Minecraft universe such as sharing the first major look into the upcoming game Minecraft Legends, teasing the future of Minecraft Dungeons, and revealing that the Sniffer won the mob vote, Mojang also unveiled a first look at the upcoming 1.20 update.

Image via Mojang

Although what was showcased at the Minecraft Live 2022 event is merely a first look at the next big Minecraft update, it already promises to be an exciting one packed with content. Players can expect to see the addition of camels, a new interactable block called chiseled bookshelves, rafts, hanging signs, and a bamboo wood set when the version 1.20 update of Minecraft is released.

When does the version 1.20 Minecraft update release?

The only definitive information that Mojang has shared about the version 1.20 Minecraft update is that it will be released in 2023. Based on previous update patterns and that Mojang has teased that more reveals for the update are to be shared in the coming months, it is likely that this update may arrive in either the spring or summer of 2023.

Players eager to test out the content that will be included in Minecraft’s next big update can already do so. The first snapshot for Minecraft’s 1.20 update launched on Oct. 19 and features many of the new features in a beta state, including camels, chiseled bookshelves, bamboo wood, and hanging signs.

Image via Mojang

The 1.20 update currently has no official name. It was revealed during the Minecraft Live 2022 event that this is because more features are in the works and Mojang also wants to be able to shape the update as it comes and not be stuck with a name that doesn’t quite fit.

Only a few key features for the 1.20 update have been unveiled to ensure that Mojang doesn’t promise more than it can deliver and to manage players’ expectations. The team revealed this reasoning during the Minecraft Live 2022 event and said that it will only share updates on projects that are deep in development moving forward.