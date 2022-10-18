The Minecraft Live 2022 event unveiled a plethora of new content across the vast world of Minecraft. But the reveal of the Minecraft 1.20 update seems to be players’ favorite as the community hasn’t stopped talking about all the new content to come since.

One of the biggest additions arriving with the currently unnamed 1.20 update is the new camel mob. This friendly animal will not only bring more life to the expensive world of Minecraft but also introduce some helpful new gameplay functionalities.

While Mojang hasn’t shared all of the exact details about the upcoming mob just yet, the developer highlighted a few key features during the Minecraft Live 2022 presentation.

What can camels do in Minecraft?

Camels function in a manner that is somewhat similar to horses or donkeys, but they also have a few special mechanics and differences that are specific to them. This is because in creating the camel the Minecraft developers believed it was important this mob stood apart from other rideable mobs already existing in the game.

Everything Mojang has officially shared about the upcoming camel mob is as follows.

Camels can carry two players. When two players are riding a camel together, one player will be driving and in control of moving the camel around while the other can utilize weapons or perform other actions as the camel moves around.

Camels have a unique dash ability. This special feature allows them to jump an impressive distance at a very rapid speed. Their dash ability can be utilized to jump right over ravines or rivers or to quickly evade enemies.

Camels will generally move at a slower speed than horses because they are much larger. But their speed can raise quite quickly across large flat stretches, such as in deserts.

Mobs will not be able to reach and attack players who are riding a camel. Whether this includes all mobs is currently unclear, but it does include those like zombies and husks.

Camels can be bred with cacti.

Camels will be officially released in the Version 1.20 Minecraft update.

During the Minecraft Live 2022 event, Mojang also stated that more information about camels and other new features will be shared at the Minecraft Now event on Oct. 27. But players will likely get to start playtesting camels sooner than this.

While the official release of the Version 1.20 update won’t be until 2023, camels and other new features are going to be playable in new Minecraft beta previews that Mojang said should arrive in “just a few days.” Thus, players should be on the lookout to start playtesting camels and other exciting new features soon.