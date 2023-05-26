Minecraft’s next big update finally has a release date

It has a new biome, two new mobs, and so much more for players to discover.

After more than half a year of waiting, Mojang finally shared today the official release date for Minecraft’s next big update in today’s announcement. Minecraft’s next update, which is called Trails & Tales, will officially arrive for players to download on June 7. The update will arrive for all platforms on this date, so every Minecraft player will get to jump into the fun regardless of which platform they’re playing on.

The Sniffer mob was chosen by the community back in October 2022, so players have been waiting for the next update with it, as well as a ton of content that has been teased since.

Since this is the first update since the massive Wild Update that introduced unprecedented new features like the terrifying Deep Dark biome, the formidable Warden, and the helpful flying Allay, the Trails & Tales update certainly has a lot to live up to. But everything Mojang has shared about the update so far seems to indicate that it will be an exciting update with lots of content for players to explore.

The Trails & Tales update will introduce two new mobs for players to meet which are the community-chosen ancient Sniffer mob and camels. Players will need to rescue and raise Sniffers to obtain unique rewards while camels are rideable mounts that can be used to traverse around the world and jump to incredible heights.

Another biome is being added to Minecraft in this update, and it’s the opposite of the terrifying Deep Dark in just about every way. This is the cherry blossom biome, which features stunning pink trees and another wood set to help players find new ways to get creative. Cherry blossom isn’t the only new wood set though since bamboo is also finally getting its own wood set for players to craft and use.

Sand is now a whole lot more interesting with the addition of the archeology feature. Players will be able to uncover ancient treasures by carefully digging through suspicious sand and suspicious gravel blocks.

Players will get to customize their appearance like never before with the arrival of armor trims. This feature lets players mix and match various materials and patterns to create an armor that is entirely their own and unique in every way.

Outside of these major features, the Trails & Tails update also features a few small but still significant additions. Chiseled bookshelves will let players create the detailed library of their dreams, hanging signs will help players say what they want to say in unique new ways, and mob heads can now play ambient sounds sure to help players prank their friends or create a spooky environment.

Mojang shared a blog detailing all of the content players can expect to see when the update launches. Players will officially get to begin exploring the Trails & Tales update in about two weeks when it launches on June 7.

