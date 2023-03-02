Minecraft’s 1.20 update finally has a name

After months of Mojang teasing and unveiling exciting features for their next major Minecraft update, a name for the 1.20 update has officially been revealed. The name of the update was shared by Mojang during the first installment of a new series called “Minecraft Monthly” where Mojang will now consistently share sneak peeks, game news, and other such content on a monthly basis.

The name of the 1.20 update remained a secret until almost the very end of the program when Mojang finally unveiled that it will be called the “Trails & Tales” update.

As with every Minecraft update, the name that Mojang chose is representative of the overall content and goal that all of the new content is introducing into the game.

In the special blog that was released by Mojang after the livestream premiere, they stated that the name of the update “represents the journey” that Minecraft takes players on and the “unique stories” that every player brings back.

Agnes Larsson, the Vanilla Minecraft Game Director who is also almost always involved with major announcements, also shared her own view on why this name was chosen and commented that “the 1.20 update is all about self-expression, specifically self-expression through representation, storytelling, and world-building.”

Outside of the official name reveal, Mojang did not share any other major revelation regarding the 1.20 Trails & Tales update but did state that players can expect to see the update go live “later this year.”

While it did not unveil anything new besides the name, the Minecraft Monthly program did provide a deep dive into the many exciting features that players will get to experience when the update is officially released.

Players will get to bring back ancient aspects of the past with the new archeology gameplay feature and the addition of the previously extinct Sniffer mob. Unearthing and raising this mob will then grant players access to unique seeds that have never been seen in Minecraft before.

The Trails & Tales update will also bring a whole new biome type complete with a new wood set. The rare Cherry Blossom biome will add stunning pink trees complete with Cherry Tree wood that players can craft into any of the usual unique wood assets such as trapdoors, fences, planks, and doors. Wood sets are among the most versatile and commonly utilized blocks in all of Minecraft, so the addition of another one certainly has players excited.

Minecraft 1.20 will also add the previously highly requested armor trim feature. This will allow players to make unique armor combinations like a Netherite set fitted with diamond accents or an Iron set complete with decorative emerald flourishes.

While no official release date for the Trails & Tales has been shared just yet, players can test out all of the upcoming features by playing on snapshots, betas, or previews across the various versions of Minecraft.