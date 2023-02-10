Minecraft’s next big update is finally introducing archeology

Minecraft has been a gaming icon since its release in 2011 when players across the world first logged on to create and survive in these new worlds. In the last decade, it has seen a number of ports to newer devices and continues to receive a wide range of content through updates. And now, the long-awaited archeology feature has been announced for an upcoming Minecraft update.

In a blog post on the official Minecraft website, the developer announced that archeology will be coming to the game as part of the 1.20 update. That’s not all, though. The post also says there will be more features revealed on social media channels later. Players will be able to head out into the desert to dig and use tools to discover new pottery shards and other objects.

Players will need to go out to the desert and find sandy plots that can be dug with a shovel, revealing “suspicious sand” blocks. These will need to be brushed with a new tool brush and can give pottery shards. The pottery shard will have a pattern on it and if you can match it up with three other shards, you can put them together to work as decorations and tell unique stories.

This feature was first announced in 2020 during Minecraft Live as part of the Caves & Cliffs update but was delayed in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in 2023, the update is finally planned to release sometime this year.

Players who want to try the feature as soon as possible should view Mojang’s instructions for testing out early previews of features.