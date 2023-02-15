Minecraft is adding a cherry blossom biome in the next update

Minecraft is getting a new, incredible-looking cherry blossom biome in the upcoming 1.20 update.

The developers yesterday announced the addition of the new biome with the forthcoming patch. The cherry blossom biome will feature breathtaking pink blocks, from which players will be able to build their houses or decorate their surroundings.

A NEW biome is on its way in 1.20: The cherry blossom biome!

Hide under the wide canopies, stroll along the pink flower carpet blocks, and utilize the cherry tree for a brand new wood set!



🌸 https://t.co/jBVZ2u1NZp pic.twitter.com/QG59rCu7ZK — Minecraft (@Minecraft) February 14, 2023

The new biome will come from cherry logs, from which players will be able to make cherry planks. Cherry leaves and saplings will also be obtainable from the new trees, allowing them to create their own cherry orchards and decorations.

Cherry isn’t the only new block making its way to Minecraft with the 1.20 update. Bamboo is also going to be added, from which players will also be able to create bamboo planks and mosaics, according to the game’s Wiki. But if you thought new blocks were the only new feature coming to the game, you couldn’t be more wrong.

The developers are also going to ship new creatures and gameplay features with the 1.20 update. When it comes to the former, the game will see the addition of the sniffer, an ancient mob that was thought to be extinct. As for gameplay, players will be able to dive into archeology, which is expected to feature a complex new mechanic.

There is currently no release date for the 1.20 update for Minecraft. The latest major update was added on June 7.