The new Minecraft game is one of the most anticipated releases of the first semester of 2023.

Developers Mojang Studios, Blackbird Interactive, and publisher Xbox Game Studios are set to release the next installment of the Minecraft franchise—Minecraft Legends—on April 18 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Minecraft Legends is currently on pre-order and will be available in two editions at launch. The Standard Edition includes just the base game and costs $39.99 at pre-order, while the Deluxe Edition costs $49.99 but features the game base and the Deluxe Skin Pack, which comes with one hero skin, four mount skins, and an additional mount skin post-launch. If you don’t want the skins right away, it’ll be possible to buy the Deluxe Skin Pack post-launch as DLC content. There’s no free-to-play edition, unlike what some players were hoping for.

Due to Minecraft Legends’ release being right around the corner, players who pre-ordered the game have been wondering if they’ll be able to play earlier than everybody else. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release.

Does Minecraft Legends have early access?

Unfortunately, Minecraft Legends doesn’t have early access or other pre-order bonuses. For what it’s worth, you may want to hold on to your money if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription or are planning to get one since the game will be available for Game Pass subscribers on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One at day one. This way, you’ll at least save some money.

Minecraft Legends will bring an exciting new story, allowing players to lead the inhabitants of the Overworld and protect it against the piglins of the Nether. In addition to the traditional single-player mode, Minecraft Legends also includes multiplayer options like the PvP mode and co-op, which lets you play with a friend.