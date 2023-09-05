One of Marvel Snap’s most annoying cards receives big nerf in September’s first update

Following the start of the newest season in Marvel Snap known as “Loki for All Time” late yesterday, the first major patch for September has arrived today. In this update, a couple of tweaks were implemented, including a nerf to one of the most annoying cards to deal with.

Spider-Ham, the two-cost, two-Power card that wrecked the highest-cost card of the opponent in an instant by removing its text and abilities, finally received a nerf in this patch. Now, his ability reads: “On Reveal: Transform the leftmost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost.”

In our September #MARVELSNAP patch, we've got Conquest Mode improvements, an Infinite Rank revamp, and balance updates to 5 cards!



Read the Patch Notes here for more details: https://t.co/p5zJOHktdk pic.twitter.com/Xni0cinz9B — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) September 5, 2023

Developer Second Dinner said the team wasn’t “happy with how damaging his effect was to a few of our cooler six-cost cards.” Thus, the change to Spider-Ham “aims to retain those positive elements without applying it exclusively to higher-cost cards, and also makes the effect a lot easier to play around if you suspect Peter Porker might be paying you a visit.”

Absorbing Man, as well as the created Soul Stone card by Thanos, were also nerfed in this patch. The former is now a four-cost, four-Power card from his four-cost, five-Power stat line. The latter, on the other hand, will not add an additional card to the hand anymore.

As for the buffs in the September patch, Blade will now discard the rightmost card from your hand instead of just choosing a random card to be discarded. Meanwhile, Snowguard has been reworked and will now have a two-cost, three-Power stat line whenever she transforms into a Bear or Hawk.

The latest patch also introduced a couple of new features in Marvel Snap. This includes the Infinite Rank Leaderboard, where players will now be able to see their rank in the leaderboard standings. An Infinite player’s standing will be determined by their Snap Points (SP), which can increase as more cubes are won.

Additionally, Second Dinner announced the Spotlight Caches schedule for the month of September, beginning with Jeff the Baby Land Shark, Ghost-Spider, and Knull for the week of Sept. 4 to 11. Here’s the rest of the Spotlight Caches rotation schedule for September:

Sept. 12: Alioth (new series five card), Snowguard, and Hit-Monkey

Sept. 19: Ravonna Renslayer (new series four card), Jean Grey, and Zabu

Sept. 26: Mobius M. Mobius (new series four card), High Evolutionary, and Kang the Conqueror

You can visit the official Marvel Snap website to read the full Sept. 5 update’s patch notes.

