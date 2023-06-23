Marvel Snap’s new mode is so good, players are abandoning ladder for it

The latest addition to Marvel Snap is a new game mode that’s so fun and preferable, it has some players completely abandoning the base game’s ranked play ladder.

Conquest Mode, a variant of the friendly Battle Mode, features a series of Snap games where both players have a health bar that’s taken down by betting Cubes. And many players have found themselves enjoying it quite a bit.

In Conquest, you can obtain a Silver Ticket by winning a Proving Grounds match. Silver Tickets win Gold Tickets, and so on, with a currency also earned to use in a special Conquest shop that has exclusive items.

One Reddit poster showed off their 65 Silver Tickets, obtained by playing the free-to-enter Proving Grounds level, saying they just don’t play ladder anymore now that the new mode is out.

Many players found themselves agreeing with the Reddit post, with most pointing out there isn’t much reason to play ranked mode after Infinite rank is attained each season.

“This is me for sure,” one Reddit user said. “I hit Infinite first time and now I find myself spending less time on the game. So I just load up Conquest. But when I don’t have much time then a short Proving Grounds game is all I do.”

Each season, Snap’s ranked play ladder offers rewards for reaching each tier, culminating in a unique card back as the top reward. But once Infinite is acquired, many say there’s not much pull to play ranked mode anymore, so Conquest is scratching a different itch.

“No reason and no rewards to play ranked after Infinite,” another reply said. “Much better to kick back and enjoy Conquest [in my opinion].”

For some players, they say Conquest mode is saving the game for them and keeping them playing, where they might have stopped otherwise.

“I think I would’ve fell off the game if not for Conquest mode,” one player said. “There was nothing to do post-Infinite every season. Now I can sweat it out on a ticket climb or test interesting decks in proving grounds. It’s a pretty smart system.”

The one downside to Conquest is that the matches can take way longer, up to 20 minutes or more, depending on the speed of play, whereas regular Snap matches are over in just a few minutes. That doesn’t seem to bother most players, though.

Players like the Reddit poster who are accruing Silver Tickets should be wary that they disappear each season, however, so stockpiles should be used up before they go to waste.

With consistent updates hitting Snap every few weeks, it’s possible this is just the beginning of Conquest and future modes like it.

