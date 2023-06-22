One of Marvel Snap’s most popular and powerful-yet-balanced cards just got hit with a nerf

The latest over-the-air update just went live in Marvel Snap today and it’s changing one of the game’s most popular and powerful cards.

Doctor Doom, the six-cost card that fits into a variety of decks for its ability to spread power across all three locations, is having the power of his On Reveal DoomBots nerfed by just one, down to four power.

The latest balance update is here, so let's get right into it!



Doctor Doom

[Old]

🔵 Cost: 6

🔶 Power: 5

🔹On Reveal: Add a 5-Power DoomBot to each other location.



[New]

🔵 Cost: 6

🔶 Power: 5

🔹 On Reveal: Add a 4-Power DoomBot to each other location.https://t.co/52pdqkUKom — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) June 22, 2023

“Doctor Doom is our most played six-cost card by a large margin, and for good reason,” Second Dinner said. “His ability to spread power and bypass restrictive locations makes him an excellent card in many past and current top decks like Lockdown, Electro Ramp, and Lockjaw. In fact, he’s so good at contesting ‘closed’ locations that he actually encourages decks to be built around doing so more often.”

Related: Marvel Snap players roast its latest bad-value store bundle: ‘What a joke’

Second Dinner said that by nerfing the DoomBots, it’s “looking to tone down his overall strength and improve the diversity among our six-cost cards in top decks.”

A card receiving a much-needed buff in this patch is Nimrod, a former season pass card that hasn’t seen as much play-time as the developers hoped.

“This one’s been on our wishlist for a while, but we’d been wary of it for fear of making Galactus more popular as a consequence, since that was the most popular Nimrod deck,” Second Dinner said. “Now that we’ve shipped our Galactus nerf, we’re confident in giving Nimrod a small boost that will hopefully make him more promising fodder for Forge, Shuri, and Venom. We’ve also got some upcoming cards we expect to reward destroying cards even more, so stay tuned for those synergies.”

Another buff in the patch found its way to Nick Fury, who received a two-point nerf to his power but a one-point nerf to his cost, making him now a four-cost, five-power card, which could allow him to be played more often.

“Nick Fury has never quite found a place to shine,” Second Dinner said. “As a five-cost that grants six-cost cards, there’s not much time to take advantage of the cards he spawns. By bumping him down to a four-cost, effects like Titan and Quinjet give players the opportunity to play two of his reinforcements on turns five and six. Plus, it gives Agent Coulson the ability to give Nick a call when he’s in a jam and could use some avenging. We’re excited to see what you’ll assemble with Nick Fury’s new stats.”

Related: Cutest Spider-Man variant sets new precedent for how Marvel Snap cards can release

Here’s the full list of patch notes, which also includes a change for Red Skull and Spider-Ham’s Pig.

Marvel Snap June 22 OTA patch notes

Doctor Doom

[Old] 6/5 – On Reveal: Add a 5-Power DoomBot to each other location.

[New] 6/5 – On Reveal: Add a 4-Power DoomBot to each other location.

Red Skull

[Old] 5/12 – Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +1 Power.

[New] 5/14 – Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power.

Nimrod

[Old] 5/5 – When this is destroyed, add a copy to each other location.

[New] 5/6 – When this is destroyed, add a copy to each other location.

Nick Fury

[Old] 5/7 – On Reveal: Add 3 random 6-Cost cards to your hand.

[New] 4/5 – On Reveal: Add 3 random 6-Cost cards to your hand.

Pig

[Old] 4/0 – “oink!”

[New] 0/0 – “oink!”

About the author