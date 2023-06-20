Cutest Spider-Man variant sets new precedent for how Marvel Snap cards can release

The first Spider-Verse film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse showcased some of the coolest and strangest variants of Spider-Man. This included noir-themed Spider-Noir, robot-riding Peni Paker, and probably the cutest variant in all of Spider-Verse, Peter Porker a.k.a. Spider-Ham.

Spider-Ham is the pig Spider-Man variant bitten by a radioactive pig. With Marvel Snap’s new season this June, called ‘Spider-Versus,’ which was themed around the release of the first film’s sequel Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Ham will finally make his debut in the card game as the first direct series four release.

Marvel Snap new Series Four card: Spider-Ham

Card stats: one-cost, five-Power

one-cost, five-Power Card text: On Reveal: Transform the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost.

Spider-Ham is more of a double-edged sword when you play him. This is because of his ability to either make or break its user’s game. If the RNG favors your side, targeting high-cost cards that rely on their effects like Devil Dinosaur, Iron Man, Knull, Arnim Zola, and Galactus can completely disrupt a player’s strategy in an instant.

Though, cards with high Power and drawback effects like Attuma, Red Skull, Doctor Octopus, Destroyer, and The Infinaut can indirectly benefit from Spider-Ham’s effect, making it a lot easier for those cards to be called on locations.

Some of the best decks where you can use Spider-Ham include Bounce, High Evolutionary Lockjaw, and Sera Control.

All of these bounce decks can have more control prowess with the help of Spider-Ham, especially with Bounce decks where you have the potential to spam his effect.

Spider-Ham is first direct Series Four card

Ever since the token system was introduced in Marvel Snap, all new cards (except the season releases) have fallen under series five, meaning all of those debuted with a price tag of around 6,000 tokens.

But, this will change beginning with the arrival of Spider-Ham, since he will be the first direct series four card released in the game. He will cost just 3,000 tokens.

Another series four release will cap off the Spider-Versus season, with Spider-Man 2099 scheduled to debut next week, June 26. Second Dinner will move forward using this release system, giving a higher chance for players to get new cards without the need of always spending at least 6,000 tokens just to get those.

There is still no release schedule for cards coming next Snap season, which is rumored to be centering around Jean Grey and Phoenix Force as the season highlight.

