Marvel Snap players roast its latest bad-value store bundle: ‘What a joke’

Another high-priced Marvel Snap bundle has its players both scratching their heads and roasting the game’s developer over its questionable value.

The latest offending bundle, “Not Quite a Bird,” is focused around Series Four card Darkhawk. And that’s probably where the store listing is getting its presumed value from since the card is more difficult to obtain through just playing the game.

For $29.99, the bundle contains a Darkhawk variant, which will unlock the card to use as normal, along with an avatar, 1,000 Credits, and 310 Darkhawk boosters.

Related: Marvel Snap’s new game mode has an entry fee of in-game currency to play at higher levels

The Darkhawk bundle is especially egregious when the “Bring the Pain” bundle, directly underneath it in the in-game shop, is available. As a comparison, that bundle contains two variants (Hobgoblin and Scorpion), two avatars, 155 boosters for each card, and 4,000 Gold for the same exact price.

It seems clear to many that by holding Darkhawk in Series Four and basing a bundle around it, the game’s developer is trying to gauge just how much players are willing to pay for access to cards at higher series. But many players are just plain annoyed by the differences in value.

“The only reason this is such a high asking price is because they kept Darkhawk Series Four so they could sell it to people who want to play a meta card,” one Snap player said on Reddit. “On all accounts, this is not worth the money, in this month’s bundles this is the single worst bundle to buy past a booster pack, really shows a lot.”

What’s most interesting about the bundle, perhaps, is the big “3x value” banner that sits on the right side of the store screen next to it. And that may be the biggest issue that players have.

Where is the “3x value” coming from? Screenshot by Dot Esports It looks even worse when compared with this bundle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Their marketing strategy is gaslighting pure,” another commenter said. “Value-wise this is one of the worst bundles so far and they put a ‘3x value’ next to it.. what a joke. Usually I don’t complain because I don’t care for the bundles but this is so predatory, it’s disgusting.”

Related: Marvel Snap’s new Series 5 card instantly strengthens Move decks

It’s unclear where the triple value is coming from, but it’s likely all due to the fact that it includes access to a Series Four card, which normally costs 3,000 Collector’s Tokens.

What makes it feel worse is that Darkhawk was originally scheduled to drop into Series Three (1,000 Collector’s Tokens) but was held in Series Four in Second Dinner’s new initiative of making Series Drops a “case by case” basis. Basically, this ends up meaning that high-performing cards will stay in higher series for longer.

Not everyone is too upset about the bundle, though. One Reddit user said the high prices have actually saved them money in the long run.

“I, for one, appreciate Second Dinner pricing these bundles so high,” they said. “I would’ve blown so much money on this game already if they were reasonably priced. If this bundle was $5-$10, I would be considering it.”

About the author