Marvel Snap’s latest weekly store bundle costs more than Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel Snap’s in-game store is the subject of debate once again. A new limited-time bundle featuring cosmetics and currencies is turning heads thanks to its price tag, which comes in higher than 2023’s biggest game so far.

Snap’s current season, Big in Japan, has a theme centered around mechs vs. kaiju as if Marvel and Pacific Rim had a big, beautiful wedding. And this bundle is centered all around the card Death and turning her into a giant monster-fighting robot.

The “Death Becomes Her” bundle clocks in at $74.99. It features a Death Mech variant, a Death Mech card back, a title, an avatar, 620 Death boosters, 2,500 Credits, 2,000 Gold, and 4,000 Collector’s Tokens.

As a comparison, Baldur’s Gate 3, the highest-reviewed and one of the most popular games of 2023 so far, costs $59.99 on Steam.

Value is determined differently by everybody, but it seems as though players purchasing this bundle are paying more for the currencies than anything else. In-game, 2,000 Gold works out to about $30, but it can be earned by playing the game and completing challenges. The same can be said for Credits and Tokens.

With 4,000 Tokens, players can purchase a Series Four card, but not a Series Five one. The best and newest cards usually slot in at Series Five and cost 6,000 Collector’s Tokens to purchase. So, unsurprisingly, many players are upset with the pricing here.

“I like playing Death, but no variant they make will make me spend $75,” one player said.

In Australia, the pricing is even worse. The bundle is $119.99 down under.

“People gotta stop being accepting of this shit, the game didn’t start like this and we were getting a wide array of bundle prices,” another player said. “This $100 bundle biweekly is starting to get annoying.”

The pricing of Snap bundles seems to have gotten more aggressive in recent months. But for most players, the best thing they can do is voice their opinions in a respectful matter and vote with their wallets. That won’t stop whales from purchasing every bundle that hits the store, but these kinds of store additions are likely not going to go away any time soon.

