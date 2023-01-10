Marvel Snap update brings first part of Leader nerf, many smaller changes

The first 2023 balance update for Marvel Snap is here with the long-awaited Leader nerf. In addition to him, three other cards are being nerfed while five others are buffed. Quality-of-life, art and effects improvements, and bug fixes have also been applied.

The main changes are nerfing dominant cards in the meta. Aero, Galactus, Leader, and Nova each lost one power in this update. Despite the effect of Leader remaining the same, Second Dinner has already addressed the matter and said that the card will receive another nerf in the future.

Image via Second Dinner

Among the cards receiving buffs, Guardians of the Galaxy Drax and Groot are having their base power boosted in exchange for the power bonus of their effects to make them less dependent on hitting an opposing card. This is a very welcome buff for Zabu decks that use Drax.

Nakia is getting a well-deserved buff to her power as many synergies can benefit from her effect, but the card isn’t as popular as it could be. Hazmat and Black Cat were also given one more power to become more played cards overall.

Not only have the cards received changes, but the locations have as well. Warrior Falls should appear less frequently after this update, which should favor fewer destroy decks now that the location will appear more rarely. Oscorp Tower will no longer swap card sides if Professor X is there, and Raft and Vibranium Mines have their text updated.

One of the best added features, you can now see the artist credits for each Marvel Snap artwork by clicking on the variant label above the cards in your collection.

Effects that trigger each other in a loop that lasts too long will be sped up towards the end of their loops so that players are no longer stuck waiting for the opponent to use Wong-Onslaught-Mystique-Ironheart.

A new bundle was made available in this update for new players who want to accelerate their progress. Despite containing enough content to increase the rarity of eight common cards for Infinite, many players are concerned about the fees charged for this type of content.

Many bug fixes and the addition of new sound and visual effects are present in the patch notes, as well as known bugs that have not yet received fixes. You can check all of these in the full patch notes.