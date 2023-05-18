Marvel Snap players up in arms about lack of communication on big change in recent patch

A recent surprise change in Marvel Snap’s latest big monthly update has the community of the free-to-play card battler saying they feel a bit more restless than usual.

In previous months before this latest patch, all new cards in the game were on a schedule to drop from Series Five to Series Four after two months, and then from Series Four to Series Three three months after that. Now, Second Dinner says it will decide Series Drops at its own discretion.

“These decisions will be made on a card-by-card basis based on data and player feedback instead of applying a blanket rule to all cards,” Second Dinner said in a message on its Discord server earlier this week.

The change itself is only a part of the issue for most. Many players say they have a problem with the fact that this “card-by-card” basis began with the surprise that cards like Darkhawk and Knull, which were due to hit Series Three this month, were instead staying in Series Four.

Meanwhile other cards, like Dazzler and Ghost, dropped to Series Three earlier than scheduled. And there was no advance notice about any of it until the patch was already out on May 16, which is why players are currently riled up.

“The lack of communication in advance about the series drop is what rubbed a lot of people up the wrong way,” said a commenter on Reddit. “Second Dinner has been on an upward trajectory recently with the OTA changes and ranked mode improvements – this has undone a lot of that. All they had to do was either say a week in advance that Knull and Darkhawk were not dropping into Series Three, or drop them both down in the patch and say ‘going forward, we will have flexible series drops etc.’ As it is, it’s a cynical move and the playerbase sees it as such.”

Some cards, like Galactus and Thanos, are permanently Series Five due to their unique abilities and overall power. But that hasn’t been a secret since the cards were introduced. This sudden change with no advance communication beforehand sets a bad precedent, according to players.

“Yes, poor communication is a very bad sign for a game’s long term health,” another commenter said. “Redditors, forum posters, tweeters, Discord users can be a loud annoying and obnoxious lot that’s easy to tune out. However, if there is a continuous feeling in the community that the company running a game is operating in bad faith, that’s not going to be good for anyone.”

Marvel Snap’s current season, Guardians Greatest Hits, is ongoing for the next couple of weeks. The next season, which data mines show will include cards and a theme that coincides with the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film, will begin in early June.

