Marvel Snap players think the game’s mechs vs. kaiju season is lacking in one major way

Marvel Snap players have been scratching their heads at the new season that focuses on mechs vs. kaijus, with one side significantly outweighing the other.

The August 2023 season, titled Big In Japan, introduced Daken, Wolverine’s son, with X-23, Silver Samurai, and Lady Deathstrike also set to join the game.

Every season in Marvel Snap also focuses on specific types of variants, with the mech vs. kaiju approach emulating what has been seen in Hollywood with the likes of Pacific Rim.

More often than not, kaijus are more popular than mechs, particularly with the likes of Godzilla. Yet Marvel Snap is left significantly lacking in the kaiju department, leading players to question why kaijus are not getting as much love in comparison to the other side of the coin.

Several mech bundles are set to be available for purchase this month, with the likes of Daken, Magneto, Nick Fury, and Devil Dinosaur all receiving mech variants. In total, there will be 12 mech variants in Marvel Snap.

Meanwhile, Stegron, a card that sees limited use as it is, is the only card in Marvel Snap that will receive a kaiju variant—which has understandably not gone down well with fans.

Marvel Snap has plenty of cards that could have a really great kaiju variant, with Abomination, Devil Dinosaur, Groot, Lockjaw, and Zabu just a few that immediately spring to mind.

Kaiju variants would definitely be some of the best variants available in Marvel Snap, yet we’ve been shorthanded and can instead look forward to finding yet another unwanted Pixel variant.

About the author