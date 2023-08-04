Marvel Snap shows some love to Wolverine’s son—even if his father doesn’t

A new month means a new season in Marvel Snap, and August 2023 is all about Wolverine’s adventures in Japan.

In fact, this month’s season pass card is none other than Wolverine’s son himself, Daken. When he was abandoned by Wolverine, Daken set out on a quest for revenge and coated his claws with the Muramasa Shard, the only substance that can block Wolverine’s self-healing powers.

Big in Japan, the most huge and gargantuan season of MARVEL SNAP, is just around the corner.



Trust us, you can't miss it! pic.twitter.com/A8TiNG5Cqf — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) August 4, 2023

Daken, a three-cost, four-Power card, has the On Reveal ability to add a Muramasa Shard to your hand. This is a new card that, when discarded or destroyed, will double Daken’s Power. It can be duplicated by things like Cloning Vats or Moon Girl, allowing players to double his Power multiple times.

The season pass will also include cool variants for Daken, Magneto, and Iceman, but the real fun begins with new cards joining Series Four or Five throughout the month, all decidedly Wolverine-related.

X-23, Silver Samurai, and Lady Deathstrike will be added in successive weeks throughout the season, along with new locations Yashida Base and Valley of the Hand to keep with the theme.

Throughout the season, several new quality-of-life updates will also hit the game, including widescreen support for PC, Twitch drops, and more.

He’s angry just like his daddy. Image via Nuverse

The new season of Snap begins this Monday, Aug. 7, at 10pm CT.

