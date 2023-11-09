After going untouched through several updates and seasons, what is arguably Marvel Snap’s most dominant meta tech card has finally been nerfed.

Shang-Chi, the ultimate counter to any big card in the game, has been changed in today’s OTA update, along with several other cards. But he is definitely the biggest change in the patch, which alters one number in his card text—but it’s a big one.

The paramount big card killer in the game will now destroy all cards with 10 or more power, as opposed to nine or more power, with his On Reveal ability. This opens up lanes for several other cards now (including “Black Cat, Rescue, Abomination, Living Tribunal, and the occasional Ronan or Devil Dinosaurs,” as the devs said), but others were changed to compensate and not fully kill his playability.

“We’ve been waiting for the right time to deploy this change–in fact, since we began considering and vetting it, the conversation around Shang-Chi and his ubiquity in decks have both changed dramatically,” Second Dinner said in the patch notes. “We first began considering this adjustment because he was simply so popular–a play rate that would’ve merited a nerf on most cards, even though his other performance metrics were average.”

To keep Shang-Chi in the game, some cards with nine power have now had theirs changed to 10, including Monster from Monster Island, She-Hulk, and Warpath and Jessica Jones via their abilities.

With the Shang-Chi change also comes a buff to Strong Guy, who is now a three/three instead of a four/four, and he can become nine power with his ability. He no longer has to worry about Shang-Chi, so the nerf is actually a buff.

The patch also includes the previously announced Mobius rollback and a buff to Dr. Strange, who now costs two power instead of three.

The full patch notes can be seen on Marvel Snap’s website.