Marvel Snap Heimdall deck guide (and counters)

Marvel Snap is a fun and strategic card battler where you must use your deck to win across three locations in under three minutes. And the best part is that the game is filled with your favorite Marvel heroes and villains.

This game is challenging because many of the cards have either Ongoing or On Reveal abilities, which can turn the game’s tide. One of those cards is Heimdall.

Heimdall is a six-cost, eight-Power card with an On Reveal ability that will move your other cards one location to the left. This card may not be your first pick, as it can be challenging to set up the locations for a Heimdall shift, but if you play your cards right, it could mean victory.

So, what are the best Heimdall decks, and how can you counter them?

Three Best Heimdall decks in Marvel Snap

Deck One

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck One consists of Iron Fist, Nightcrawler, Angela, Forge, Kraven, Multiple Man, Cloak, Doctor Strange, Vulture, Hulk Buster, Heimdall, and America Chavez.

With this particular deck, you’re utilizing cards with abilities triggered by moving cards. Some cards, like Vulture, gain a Power boost when moved, or you can gain copies with Multiple Man. And many of the cards in this deck gain Power boosts when other cards are moved to that location. So, it’s pretty straightforward and easy to master.

Deck Two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Two consists of Korg, Zabu, Wave, Darkhawk, Jubilee, Shang-Chi, Rock Slide, Aero, Doctor Doom, Heimdall, She-Hulk, and Magneto.

This deck may be challenging to build as obtaining Darkhawk is quite difficult. But if you have that card, try this deck, as his Ongoing ability grants him plus two Power for each card in your opponent’s deck.

If you play Korg or Rock Slide, your opponent gains Rocks in their deck, and you gain Power bonuses for the additional cards. This deck also provides additional cards with Doctor Doom, you can play cards for less cost with Zabu, and you can destroy your enemy’s cards that are over nine-cost with Shang-Chi. So, there are lots of possible combos for you to try.

Deck Three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Three consists of Iron Fist, Ebony Maw, Forge, Kraven, Multiple Man, Cloak, Storm, Doctor Strange, Vulture, Hulk Buster, Heimdall, and America Chavez.

Similar to the first deck, this one offers Power boosts, location lockdowns, and additional cards. You have to strategize with this deck, as locking down locations can either work in your favor or against you. But the main goal here is to maximize movements for Power buffs.

How to counter Heimdall decks in Marvel Snap

Heimdall decks contain cards with both Ongoing and On Reveal abilities focusing on Power boosts and moving. So, the best counter cards in Marvel Snap include Cosmo, Hobgoblin, Spider-Woman, Leech, Enchantress, Armor, and Professor X.

You can use Cosmo to block the On Reveal ability of cards at the played location. Cards like Heimdall, Forge, and Doctor Strange rely heavily on their On Reveal abilities, so using Cosmo can be devastating.

Leech is similar to Cosmo; however, On Reveal, it removes the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand. And if your opponent has a Heimdall deck, there will undoubtedly be some On Reveal or Ongoing card in your opponent’s hand.

Hobgoblin is generally an excellent counter card because it helps to reduce your opponent’s Power level by eight. Spider-Woman is helpful for the same reason as, On-Reveal, you can afflict all enemy cards at that location with negative one Power. While it may not seem like much, reducing your enemy’s Power, even by one, could mean the difference between winning or losing at a location.

Enchantress is another essential counter card as, On Reveal, you can remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at that specific location. So, you can stop cards like Darkhawk, an essential Power card in Deck Two.

Armor and Professor X are great counter cards for move decks, as cards at these locations can’t be moved, added, or destroyed. If you can play these cards early enough, your opponent may not get all their moving card Power buffs, which are highly beneficial for Heimdall decks.

So, if you want to try a moving deck like these Heimdall ones or need to counter one, these are the three best Heimdall decks and their counters in Marvel Snap.