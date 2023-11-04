Marvel Snap debuts Ms. Marvel-themed November season with lo-fi music video

Marvel Snap is set to have another season that lines up with a Marvel movie release. The Marvels will release on November 10, and the next Marvel Snap season, Higher, Further, Faster, recently debuted with a lo-fi track and a few card reveals.

No harsh vibes. Just chill, lofi beats for our upcoming Higher, Further, Faster season! pic.twitter.com/0aihlVMsMe — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) November 3, 2023

Ms. Marvel was the first card revealed, with an Ongoing ability that gives adjacent locations where your cards have unique costs +5 power. It seems like she’ll be a strong play in the middle location. In the gameplay clips, she seems to be a five-Power card.

Gladiator was next. His ability is an On-Reveal that adds a card from your opponent’s deck to their side of the location. If it has less power than Gladiator, it’ll be destroyed. Gladiator appears to be a seven-Power card.

The third was Martyr, who has a truly unique ability. She’ll move to a spot that guarantees that you’ll lose the game, if possible. Martyr looks like a four-Power card.

Straight out of the negative zone is Annihilus, whose On-Reveal ability sends your cards with zero or negative Power over to the enemy’s side of the location. If they can’t move, they’ll be destroyed. This seems like a great combo with Sentry and The Hood. He’ll be an eight-power card.

There will also be some slick new variants, including Peach Momoko variants for Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Spectrum, the main characters in The Marvels. The Noor Dimension is the first new location, and a Djinn will appear in your hand after you play a card there. Tarnax IV is another new location, and it will transform every card played there into a similar card with the same cost. The new season will begin early in November.