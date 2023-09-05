Marvel Snap October season leak: All new cards, Elsa Bloodstone battle pass, and more

As the September update for Marvel Snap arrived on Sept. 5, data mined information and images for a new season battle pass for October also emerged. Here, data miners have leaked who could be the possible season pass card.

Here’s everything we know so far about the possible October season battle pass for Marvel Snap, featuring the rumored Elsa Bloodstone season pass card.

Marvel Snap October season pass: Elsa Bloodstone leak

According to known Marvel Snap data mine news source Marvel Snap News, the rumored battle pass for October would be themed around Elsa Bloodstone. In the comics, she is a known hunter of monsters and supernatural beasts, such as werewolves. In Marvel Snap, the data mined info shows that she would have a possible ability that relies on filling up locations.

Image for next season pic.twitter.com/bfF42FeKdr — Marvel Snap News (@MarvelSnapBugle) September 5, 2023

The data mines also show that the October battle pass will give new variants for Blade and Ghost Rider, as well as new avatars and Ghost-Rider and Elsa Bloodstone card backs.

Marvel Snap October 2023 battle pass card: Elsa Bloodstone

This is going to be a wild and brutal deck for Elsa Bloodstone. Image via Marvel Snap News

Card stats: two-cost, two-Power

two-cost, two-Power Card text: If you play another card to fill a location, give it plus three-Power.

If the data mines are true, Elsa Bloodstone can be a great fit for decks that use cards that help fill locations. This includes Mister Sinister, Brood, Ultron, Doctor Doom, and more. She has a general Power-boosting effect that can also be helpful for decks that focus on filling up two locations with good cards, such as Stature Shark, Aggro Toolbox Move, Sera Control, Sera Surfer, and Patriot.

