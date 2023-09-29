Marvel Snap’s spooky October season ‘Bloodstone’ stars some of comics’ creepiest heroes

Four new cards and two new locations mark the occasion.

Marvel Snap is joining in on the seasonal spooky fun with its upcoming season for October, Bloodstone.

The seasonal card is its namesake, the previously leaked Elsa Bloodstone, who looks to be a fun addition to the game thanks to her unique ability. Her Ongoing ability is “if you play another card to fill a location, give it +3 Power.”

A new and haunting season of MARVEL SNAP is almost upon us…Prepare yourselves for Bloodstone! pic.twitter.com/Qo76EU66KB — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) September 29, 2023

With this in mind, Elsa Bloodstone will pair up nicely with low-cost cards and bounce decks, and explains the recent hefty nerf to Kitty Pryde, who can be played as that fourth card in a lane multiple times for massive power increases. Second Dinner’s Ben Brode also highlighted Nightcrawler and Jeff the Baby Land Shark as good combos.

Along with variants for other creepy heroes like Ghost Rider and Blade, the season will add several themed cards, such as Man-Thing (Ongoing: 1, 2, or 3-Cost cards here get -2 Power), Werewolf by Night, Black Knight, and Nico Minoru.

Werewolf by Night will move to the location of a played On Reveal card and gain plus-two power, making it a fit for several deck archetypes, including destroy decks to fill the newly-opened spots freed up by cards like Carnage or Venom.

After playing Black Knight, discarding a card will add the Ebony Blade to your hand, taking the power of the discarded card. Using Lady Sif to then discard the highest-power card in your hand will buff the Ebony Blade with big numbers.

Nico Minoru, meanwhile, will use her witch powers to cast spells with her ability: “On Reveal: After you play your next card, cast a spell (the spell changes each turn).” The spells do a number of things, such as doubling the card’s power, adding a copy to your hand, replacing the card’s location, giving it plus-two power, and more.

New locations in the season include Hotel Inferno (after you play a card here this turn, destroy the top card of your opponent’s deck) and The Abbey (first to put exactly two cards here draws a card).

Elsa will have some fun with decks that like to fill the board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most excitingly, however, are the additions of Midnight Suns card variants, which have been on players’ radars since they were data mined earlier this month. Everyone who logs in between Oct. 3 and Nov. 6 will earn the Dr. Strange Midnight Suns variant, plus a Midnight Suns shop takeover featuring over two dozen cards coming to the shop.

Marvel Snap: Bloodstone begins this Monday, Oct. 2, at 10pm CT.

About the author