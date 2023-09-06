Leaked upcoming Marvel Snap card variants may be the best ever

These are just too gorgeous to look at.

Each new season in Marvel Snap brings the promise of a new battle pass, new cards, and quality-of-life updates. But client-side patching also means there’s new information to be data mined.

Not long after yesterday’s update went live, data miners began digging through the files to see what’s coming to the card battler. And players were soon blessed with a look at a new set of card variants that just may be the best ever added to the game.

Dude! Midnight Suns Tarot card variants?! What did we do to deserve this?! #marvelsnap pic.twitter.com/YyNldPdmSu — valinthyne (@valinthyne) September 5, 2023

A full set of Tarot card-themed Midnight Suns variants were found in the update file, teasing some absolutely incredible-looking designs for no less than 24 different cards in the game. And each variant is more beautiful than the last.

The Midnight Suns are a group of Marvel heroes and antiheroes who band together to fight against the demon Lilith when she is resurrected. But most importantly, they have a badass color scheme and designs for their suits.

These suits and colors are in full display in the variants, featuring the trademark black and gold aesthetic that will be undoubtedly salivating when paired with a gold card split when they’re added to the game later this year.

Cards included in this variant line feature the likes of Iron Man, Wolverine, Silver Surfer, Professor X, Magik, Human Torch, Galactus, Black Panther, Deadpool, Doctor Strange, Doctor Doom, Thor, and Storm, but there’s even more to be seen in the tweet above.

What’s even more exciting is that at least two of the cards are going to be Conquest rewards in the fall and winter seasons, according to the data mines, while others could be sold for Gold or real cash.

Regardless, the community reaction to these designs has been positive across the board, with many players looking forward to their release and willing to shell out the dough to add them to their collections.

Marvel Snap’s Loki for All Time season began this week, and the next two upcoming seasons are themed around Elsa Bloodstone and The Marvels film, according to the leaks.

