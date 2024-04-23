Marvel Rivals sneaks closed alpha release date into latest character spotlight

The closed alpha test for Marvel Rivals, the Overwatch-inspired hero shooter featuring the iconic heroes and villains from the famed comic book franchise, begins on May 10, the devs announced today.

The official release date for the closed alpha was snuck into the very end of the latest character spotlight video highlighting the trickster Loki and the Yggsgard map, and is also listed in the video’s description. The video was posted to the official Marvel Rivals account on Twitter/X and was listed privately on the game’s YouTube page.

/// Loki ///

Loki Laufeyson, Asgard's cunning trickster, joins Marvel Rivals! ✨



His mystic illusions and shapeshifting power make him a devious Strategist. However, it seems that the God of Mischief is far from satisfied. Even though he banished his elder brother and seized… pic.twitter.com/mBfCjGuYvX — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) April 23, 2024

It was confirmed back in March when the game was first revealed that the first chance for players to get to play Marvel Rivals would be during the closed alpha in May. The game is set to be released on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, though there have been teases about Marvel Rivals potentially coming to both PS5 and Xbox Series X.

During the game’s reveal, it became impossible for fans to ignore the game’s striking similarity to Overwatch. However Marvel Rivals looks to be doing a number of things differently, including switching to third-person gameplay, and adding new gameplay elements like iconic team-up moves and large-scale environmental destruction. With the worldwide popularity of Marvel and the struggles that Overwatch has endured, Marvel Rivals could potentially usurp the Blizzard franchise from the hero shooter throne.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

