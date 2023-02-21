The best locations in Marvel Snap, ranked

Marvel Snap’s locations help differentiate it from other digital card games. Most of them offer a level playing field, but in Marvel Snap, the locations themselves have effects, making the strategies more complex yet interesting at the same time. This is because of how these locations can affect the outcome of the game, especially with the possible advantages or disadvantages they can provide.

Here are the 10 best locations in Marvel Snap.

10) Daily Bugle

Known as the news publication company where Peter Parker (Spider-Man) works, the Daily Bugle has become popular because of the aggressive yet funny character of its iconic boss, J. Jonah Jameson. In Marvel Snap, its effect reads “Get a copy of a card in your opponent’s hand.”

Daily Bugle’s effect may seem mediocre, but if luck is on your side, you can get a bonus card that synergizes with your strategy. It also provides a glimpse of a card from your opponent’s deck. This gives you some hint on what your opponent plans to do, especially in the early game.

9) Muir Island

Muir Island is a fictional island in Scotland, which served as the home of the Mutant Research Center in X-Men. In Marvel Snap, it has the effect “After each turn, give cards here +1 Power.”

If you play one or two-cost cards here, there is a big chance that they will gain more Power if you play those in the early game. Just keep in mind that your opponent also gains the advantage given by Muir Island, so properly strategizing your cards in this location is the key to maximizing this effect.

8) Dark Dimension

The Dark Dimension in the Marvel universe is the void within the Multiverse. In Marvel Snap, its effect reads “Cards played here are not revealed until the game ends.”

The Dark Dimension truly brings the experience of being lost in a void in Marvel Snap. Neither player knows what their opponent is playing in this location, making the game unpredictable for both sides. It also adds a thrilling experience and can turn games upside down.

7) The Raft

In the Marvel universe, The Raft is the ultra-maximum security prison run by the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division (S.H.I.E.L.D). It specializes in securing super-powered criminals who want to wreak havoc on Earth. And in Marvel Snap, it is a playable location with the effect “Whoever fills this location first draws a 6-Cost card. It costs 0.”

Fulfilling the effects in The Raft is like a race against time since the player who first puts four cards in this location gains the advantage it provides. The bonus six-cost card the player can draw may change the pace of the match in the late game. Though the card you will have is random, most six-costs in Marvel Snap can instantly affect the flow of the game.

6) The Superflow

If the Dark Dimension is the void between the Multiverse, the Superflow is the informational space between universes. Marvel describes it as the place where dreams, ideas, and visions come from, as well as where the process of telepathy works. In Marvel Snap, it has the effect “If you have no cards here, +1 Energy each turn.”

In every match, players only need to win at least two locations. By choosing not to play cards in The Superflow, you can take advantage of the additional energy it can provide per turn. This will allow you to focus on bolstering the other two locations to eventually secure a win. Though, having an unpredictable move and playing cards in the late game on The Superflow could also be an option, since it can be hard for the opponent to read what you will do toward the end of the match.

5) Kamar-Taj

Kamar-Taj is the home of the Sorcerers of the Marvel universe, headed by the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange. It is where they train, study, and harness their mystical powers to protect Earth from the invasions of various outside forces that aim to cause destruction. And in Marvel Snap, it is a location with the effect “On Reveal effects happen twice at this location.”

The advantage Kamar-Taj can provide for players is a vital effect to make their strategies more powerful. Triggering On Reveal effects twice in a single play can give a significant advantage to a player that can activate cards on this location.

4) Wakandan Embassy

Wakanda is one of the most powerful nations in the Marvel universe, and the Wakandan Embassy serves as the home to the diplomatic mission of Wakanda located in the U.S. In Marvel Snap, it is also one of the playable locations with the effect “Give +2 Power to cards in players’ hands.”

This Power boost provided by the Wakandan Embassy location can be very useful. The bonus it can give is permanent, meaning that cards can retain their new Power while being played in the other locations. When this location appears, there is a big chance that the game will boil down to a Power fest.

3) The Nexus

In the Marvel universe, The Nexus (or the Nexus of all Realities) is the cross-dimensional gateway that serves as a pathway to all the possible realities existing in the Multiverse. This also includes the realities that can take place between other realities. In Marvel Snap, it is a location with the effect “Your Power here is granted to other locations as well.”

Powering up The Nexus should be a player’s goal every time it will appear. It can provide a massive boost to your other locations, making your potential Power domination more distributed. Cards that gain Power from being a lone card in a location like Namor can be useful in The Nexus. Though, if you really want to take advantage of its effect, then putting a lot of Power in this location would be a good option.

2) Worldship

Known as the home of Galactus in the Marvel universe, the Worldship is as big as the solar system and is where the Devourer of Worlds and Ravager of Planets can be found. In Marvel Snap, it is one of the most bizarre locations, with the effect “Destroy the other locations.”

Technically, it does not give a direct advantage to players. What makes the Worldship an interesting location in Marvel Snap is the fact that players need to win this lone location to win the match. It is like a do-or-die situation where each player must put all of their strategies and best moves in that location. This can bring the creativity of players to adjust in this scenario, all while going towards the end to know who the better player is.

1) Cloning Vats

Cloning Vats isn’t a real location in the Marvel universe. It is a made-up location specifically for Marvel Snap, but it has one of the most useful effects in the game: “When you play a card here, add a copy to your hand.” It is pretty straightforward and powerful at the same time.

A player will only have 12 cards in their deck each match. And having bonus cards courtesy of the Cloning Vats location can definitely provide a big advantage to players. They can set up their strategies in a way that can be replicated in other locations, or by just simply having more Power because of the additional copies of their cards.

Another thing players may take advantage of in playing Cloning Vats is that the added copies of cards played in this location will retain the current stats of their original copies. The clones can be as powerful as the originally played card. All of these advantages the Cloning Vats can give make it the best location in Marvel Snap.