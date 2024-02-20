How to complete level 5-MM in Mario vs Donkey Kong

In the 2024 Nintendo Switch remake of Mario vs Donkey Kong, level 5-MM is the Mini-Mario level in World 5, the Spooky House. As in every Mini-Mario level, your task is to collect the letters T, O, and Y, then deliver all six Mini-Marios safely into the toy box.

In 5-MM, your task is made difficult by two very angry Thwomps, and manipulating those Thwomps is the key to ensuring all of your Mini-Marios survive and reach the toy box before the time limit runs out. In this Mario vs. Donkey Kong level walkthrough, I’ll take you step-by-step through collecting each of the three letters, and getting your Mini-Marios to the toy box without losing any of them along the way.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong level 5-MM walkthrough

How to collect T in 5-MM

Don’t hit that yellow button yet! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jump up and grab the chain, either by doing a handstand jump, or by jumping from the lower red block. Make your way left from chain to chain, and jump onto the blue button. Make sure the Thwomp is above the upper set of red outlines, then hit the red button. You can now safely cross the inverted-T shape set of red blocks, and your Mini-Marios will follow you, collecting the T along the way.

How to collect Y in 5-MM

That’s far enough to the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t hit the yellow button yet. Instead, head back to the left and hit the blue button again. Then hit the yellow button, and edge close to the second Thwomp so that it slams down directly in front of you. As it’s going back up, quickly lead your Mini-Marios over the yellow blocks and past the spring. Let them all bounce up to the wooden platform while staying on the ground level yourself. Head left so that they follow you across and collect the Y.

How to collect O in 5-MM

You’re past the hard part now, but don’t get careless. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Climb all the way to the top of the wooden ladder, then head left so that the Mini-Marios bounce up to the upper wooden platform. Drop down to the grey platform and step right to the edge so that the Thwomp slams down past you. While it’s still on the ground, quickly hit the blue button to trap it under the blue blocks. Now do a handstand jump onto the toy box platform and lead the Mini-Marios to the O.

How to get all six Mini-Marios to the toy box

Don’t try to get them to jump up here from the grey platform – they will die. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Handstand jump to the higher wooden platform, then head all the way to the right so that all the Mini-Marios bounce up and join you there. Now hit the red button and jump across the gap to the red blocks so that the Mini-Marios follow you across and file into the toy box.

And if you thought that was hard, wait till you get to 7-3 and 8-3!