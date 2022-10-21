All bosses in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario has been the staple of Nintendo gaming for decades, with Rabbids only recently becoming a recognizable pair with the Goomba stomping plumber. The series’ newest title, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, is a turn-based, action-adventure, strategy title where players will take on some of the most difficult bosses in the series.

For those of you who haven’t played the game, and are looking to get it, Nintendo has provided you with a wide array of bosses for you to take on.

There are so many different styles of bosses and a few recurring characters that pop their heads out to try and take you down.

Who are the bosses in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope?

Here’s a list of all the bosses in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope:

Giant Wildclaw

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Giant Goomba

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Midnite

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Bedrock

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Giant Depleter

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Wiggler

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Giant Magikoopa

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Daphne

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Giant Magnafowl

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Darkness Bowser

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Darkness Edge

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Cursa

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Lots of these characters have been around in the Mario franchise for decades. Some bosses are even different versions of characters from the famous Nintendo series.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was released on Oct. 20, 2022. This release builds upon the Mario + Rabbids franchise which started in 2017, with this new addition the second in the series.

The Raving Rabbits crossover with Mario brought two beloved franchises together to make an enjoyable turn-based title that everyone can enjoy.