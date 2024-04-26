Is Manor Lords down? How to check Manor Lords server status

If you run into issues while trying to play Manor Lords, you might be unsure whether it’s an issue on your end or the game itself being down. Because of this, it’s important to know how to check the Manor Lords server status.

Determining whether the game is down or if you’re the only one experiencing issues helps you figure out what to do next as the game being down means you can’t try any fixes, but an issue only you’re dealing with means you might find a way to jump back in. Here’s how to check whether Manor Lords is down and what the status of the server is.

How to check Manor Lords server status

The best ways to check on the server status for Manor Lords is through the game’s official Discord, on its X (formerly Twitter) page, and on Reddit. Depending on which method you choose, the process looks a bit different since there are a couple of ways to check on the status of the game within each platform.

Manor Lords Discord This is the overall best place to check on the game as there’s an official announcement chat, a place to report bugs, and many other channels where community members frequently discuss the status of the game. The game dev is also in the server, and anytime the dev shares a post elsewhere, it’s posted in Discord, which means you can keep tabs on all relevant information regarding the server status in one place. You can send a message here to see if anyone else is experiencing the same issues you are and to directly ask if the game is down. Typing into the search bar words and phrases like “server” or “game down” can also help you find others talking about the issue you’re looking for.

Manor Lords X (formerly Twitter) page The dev consistently posts about issues with Manor Lords and the status of the game on this page. The dev also regularly replies to players about issues they’re experiencing to try and help them, which makes it easy to see if the game is down for others on this account. You can also type keywords and phrases into the search bar just like you can on Discord to check for players posting about the game being down.

Manor Lords Reddit When the game is down, you’ll generally see lots of posts about it here. Make sure you check the new, rising, and hot filters when you’re trying to see what the current status of the game is. You can also post on Reddit yourself to get replies from other players so you can determine whether the game is down or if you’re facing some kind of other issue like crashing errors.



Once you get Manor Lords up and running, there’s a lot of work to be done. You can start with rearranging the layout of your city by moving buildings and structures or jump right to demolishing them instead so you can get a fresh start. And once you get everything set up the way you want, make sure you get villagers moved into your houses so you can watch your city begin to thrive.

