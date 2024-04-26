How to fix Manor Lords crashing errors

Unpredictable crashing errors are unfortunately a common part of playing any video game, and Manor Lords is no exception. You might find yourself in the middle of playing only to have a crash completely erase your progress, which means you need to know how to fix this problem.

When you experience a crash, it can be easy to feel disheartened and not want to play further, but there’s a good chance you can employ an easy fix so you can get back to gaming. Here are some solutions to help you fix Manor Lords crashing errors you might be running into.

How to fix Manor Lords crashing

No crashing will stop you from running your city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are many different reasons why you might be experiencing crashing issues in Manor Lords, ranging from problems entirely out of your control to some you can try and fix. Here are all of the possible fixes you can try for crashing errors that pop up in Manor Lords.

Check to see if the game is down

There’s a chance the crashing you’re experiencing is the result of the game being temporarily down, which is an issue you can’t fix. You can, however, check the status of the game to determine whether this is actually the problem or if you should move on to trying fixes you can implement.

Some good places to check on the status of Manor Lords include the official Discord server and the X (formerly Twitter) account page.

Make sure everything is updated

Check whether the game, your graphic driver, and your software are up to date as any of them being outdated can cause crashing errors. The Manor Lords dev specifically mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) that crashes could be caused by outdated Nvidia drivers, so this is certainly one of the most important fixes to try.

Check your antivirus

When I was installing Manor Lords, my antivirus program labeled it as suspicious and tried to block it, which means you could be experiencing crashing because your antivirus software is trying to block the game. Check the settings of your specific antivirus program to see if this game might be blocked in some way and make sure to allow Manor Lords to proceed if any pop-ups from the program show up.

Your city needs you, so get the game fixed as quickly as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Restart the game and your platform

It’s a simple fix and you might not expect it to work, but simply trying to reboot both your platform and the game might help. This includes Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic Games, your PC, and Manor Lords itself. Sometimes, all you need is a quick restart to fix crashing, so this is a simple method worth trying.

Check the game requirements

You could be dealing with crashes because your system doesn’t meet the game’s requirements, so make sure you check the Manor Lords system requirements to determine whether you meet them. Along with this, you can also try turning down the quality of some graphic settings if you think your system just barely meets the requirements to see if that helps stop the crashes.

Report the issue to seek further help

If all else fails, you can try reporting your specific crashing issue in the bug reports channel of the Manor Lords Discord. Since it’s in early access, you might discover a critical error that can only be fixed by the dev rather than by any means on your end. There are also many other bug reports present in the channel, so you can see if your crash lines up with the ones other players are experiencing.

