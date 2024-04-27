Rallied army unit in Manor Lords.
Manor Lords

How to invert mouse Y-Axis in Manor Lords

Misbehaving mouse.
Andrew Highton
Published: Apr 27, 2024

Customizing your Manor Lords controls to suit your eye has a big bearing on your overall enjoyment, and many are wondering if they can invert the mouse Y-Axis for greater comfort.

As gamers, we’re always seeking to refine our controls, customize our experience, and tailor it to our own specific needs and wants. Manor Lords is a truly immersive title that aptly demands you create many properties to sustain an army and win wars.

You can improve Manor Lords by improving performance and FPS and entering first-person mode, but Y-Axis accessibility is a little foggier.

Can you invert mouse Y-Axis in Manor Lords?

Family making Charcoal in Manor Lords from Wood
The ability to invert your mouse’s Y-Axis in Manor Lords is not currently available in the game, and it might be a feature the developer ends up adding in the future.

After browsing some community thoughts on the subject, it’s clear players are eager for Y-Axis customization to be added. Even though they’re enjoying Manor Lords, certain users are complaining on the title’s Steam community board that the normal view is making them motion sick.

Manor Lords is the first title to be developed by Slavic Magic, so it understandably must have a lot on its plate. If the issue continues to be brought up, then I imagine it won’t be too long until we see the inverted Y-Axis feature added. After all, Manor Lords is still in early access for this very reason: To listen to the pleas of the large player base already enjoying it.

Keep checking back to see if it gets added to Manor Lords, until then, find out how to upgrade Burgage Plot homes and how to fix the Homelessness debuff.

Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.