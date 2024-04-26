How to improve performance and FPS in Manor Lords

When you first lay down the foundations of your town in Manor Lords, there won’t be that many objects around to render. As you progress through the game, you might witness your frames dropping and wonder how you can improve performance and FPS while playing.

Games like Manor Lords may require more resources as players advance in the game. After focusing on expanding my town, I quickly realized the growing number of people as the results also reflected upon my game’s performance. Considering I wanted to ensure a smooth gameplay experience in Manor Lords, I quickly went over to the settings to make the necessary adjustments.

How do you improve performance and FPS in Manor Lords

Expanding your village becomes easier when you guarantee a smooth Manor Lords performance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To improve performance and FPS in Manor Lords, you need to optimize your in-game settings. If you’re running the game on a high configuration, your system may crumble under pressure especially when there are more objects to render.

When I first noticed my frames dropping in Manor Lords, I applied the following methods to get back lost frames.

Best settings to boost performance and FPS in Manor Lords

Open Manor Lords and navigate to the Settings panel from the main menu. Switch to the Graphics tab and adjust your settings to the following layout.

Setting Configuration Display Mode Fullscreen Resolution 1920×1080 Anti-aliasing Off VSync Off Max framerate Adjust this setting based on your monitor’s refresh rate Sharpening Off Shader quality Low Shadow quality Low Postprocess quality Off Bounced light approximation Off Volumetric clouds Off Terrain texture resolution Low View distance Low Grass density Low Grass distance Low Foliage quality Low

Applying the settings above gave me a decent FPS boost in Manor Lords which came at the expense of decreased visual quality. This didn’t matter to me that much since I value performance over looks, but if you’d like to retain that visual integrity, you’ll need to experiment with the settings individually.

Start by lowering Terrain texture resolution, View distance, Grass density, Grass distance, and Foliage quality settings before moving onto others.

Turn off unnecessary background processes

For the best performance, you should turn off unnecessary programs that run in the background before launching Manor Lords. Programs that may have overlays usually take the crown when it comes to this and you can also consider pausing your antivirus software.

Update your GPU drivers

Developers often work with the latest available software and hardware. If you’re stuck on an older generation of GPU drivers, you might experience FPS drops due to incompatibility. Try the latest drivers for your GPU and see if it makes a difference in terms of performance in Manor Lords.

How to change and unlock your FPS limit in Manor Lords

A threshold can prevent your PC from overworking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To change the FPS limit in Manor Lords and unlock 60+ FPS, go to the game’s graphics settings and adjust the Max framerate while turning off VSync. After making these chances, Manor Lords stop being capped at 60 FPS, so you can return to more important tasks like assign jobs to villagers and checking soil fertility.

