Manor Lords

How to improve performance and FPS in Manor Lords

Welcome to the town of high frames.
Published: Apr 26, 2024 06:53 pm

When you first lay down the foundations of your town in Manor Lords, there won’t be that many objects around to render. As you progress through the game, you might witness your frames dropping and wonder how you can improve performance and FPS while playing.

Games like Manor Lords may require more resources as players advance in the game. After focusing on expanding my town, I quickly realized the growing number of people as the results also reflected upon my game’s performance. Considering I wanted to ensure a smooth gameplay experience in Manor Lords, I quickly went over to the settings to make the necessary adjustments.

How do you improve performance and FPS in Manor Lords

Manor Lords Trading Post and Families running it
Expanding your village becomes easier when you guarantee a smooth Manor Lords performance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To improve performance and FPS in Manor Lords, you need to optimize your in-game settings. If you’re running the game on a high configuration, your system may crumble under pressure especially when there are more objects to render.

When I first noticed my frames dropping in Manor Lords, I applied the following methods to get back lost frames.

Best settings to boost performance and FPS in Manor Lords

Open Manor Lords and navigate to the Settings panel from the main menu. Switch to the Graphics tab and adjust your settings to the following layout.

SettingConfiguration
Display ModeFullscreen
Resolution1920×1080
Anti-aliasingOff
VSyncOff
Max framerateAdjust this setting based on your monitor’s refresh rate
SharpeningOff
Shader qualityLow
Shadow qualityLow
Postprocess qualityOff
Bounced light approximationOff
Volumetric cloudsOff
Terrain texture resolutionLow
View distanceLow
Grass densityLow
Grass distanceLow
Foliage qualityLow

Applying the settings above gave me a decent FPS boost in Manor Lords which came at the expense of decreased visual quality. This didn’t matter to me that much since I value performance over looks, but if you’d like to retain that visual integrity, you’ll need to experiment with the settings individually.

Start by lowering Terrain texture resolution, View distance, Grass density, Grass distance, and Foliage quality settings before moving onto others.

Turn off unnecessary background processes

For the best performance, you should turn off unnecessary programs that run in the background before launching Manor Lords. Programs that may have overlays usually take the crown when it comes to this and you can also consider pausing your antivirus software.

Update your GPU drivers

Developers often work with the latest available software and hardware. If you’re stuck on an older generation of GPU drivers, you might experience FPS drops due to incompatibility. Try the latest drivers for your GPU and see if it makes a difference in terms of performance in Manor Lords.

How to change and unlock your FPS limit in Manor Lords

Max frame rate setting in Manor Lords.
A threshold can prevent your PC from overworking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To change the FPS limit in Manor Lords and unlock 60+ FPS, go to the game’s graphics settings and adjust the Max framerate while turning off VSync. After making these chances, Manor Lords stop being capped at 60 FPS, so you can return to more important tasks like assign jobs to villagers and checking soil fertility.

How to get and breed Sheep in Manor Lords
Worker in Manor Lords hauling Wool from Sheep
Manor Lords
Manor Lords
How to get and breed Sheep in Manor Lords
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 26, 2024
How to enter first-person mode in Manor Lords
Church and Marketplace in Manor Lords in the third person view
Manor Lords
Manor Lords
How to enter first-person mode in Manor Lords
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 26, 2024
Is Manor Lords down? How to check Manor Lords server status
A big city with lots of buildings in Manor Lords.
Manor Lords
Manor Lords
Is Manor Lords down? How to check Manor Lords server status
Kacee Fay Apr 26, 2024
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 26, 2024
